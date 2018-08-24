UBS Group Analysts Give Prudential (PRU) a GBX 2,250 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,250 ($28.76) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report released on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a GBX 2,270 ($29.02) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,899 ($24.27) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,186 ($27.94) to GBX 2,081 ($26.60) in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays set a GBX 2,076 ($26.54) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,250 ($28.76) to GBX 2,275 ($29.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,152.76 ($27.52).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,731.50 ($22.13) on Monday. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($20.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($25.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.67 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

