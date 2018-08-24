UBS Group Reiterates €138.00 Price Target for Siemens (SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €129.90 ($147.61).

Get Siemens alerts:

FRA SIE opened at €111.76 ($127.00) on Friday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($115.23) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($151.58).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.