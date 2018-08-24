UBS Group Trims Alibaba Group (BABA) Target Price to $245.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MED dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.94.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $455.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $211.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 35,322 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 278,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 113,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

