Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Downgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

Shares of ULTA opened at $239.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $187.96 and a 1-year high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $149,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $696,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,933,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,924,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 238.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 360,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,246 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,847,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 122.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

