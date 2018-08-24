United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stake Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of United Rentals worth $68,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,190.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in United Rentals by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $154.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $190.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

