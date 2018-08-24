United Technologies Co. (UTX) Position Reduced by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,539 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in United Technologies by 274.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,312,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,087,000 after purchasing an additional 962,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,560,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 10,794.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 701,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,606.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

