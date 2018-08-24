Universa (UTNP) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.08 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Universa has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and $698.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Universa has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Universa

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,846,396,186 tokens. The official website for Universa is www.universa.io. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

