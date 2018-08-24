Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. 554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $365.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.60 million. equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

In other news, Director H.E. Wolfe sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $354,791.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Rogers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $264,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 59.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 51.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.