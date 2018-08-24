UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HADAX, OTCBTC and LBank. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.11 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00269187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00148545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032911 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010973 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BigONE, OTCBTC, Allcoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

