Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Major Shareholder Epm Live, Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) major shareholder Epm Live, Inc. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $261,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Epm Live, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Epm Live, Inc. sold 14,653 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $512,415.41.

On Thursday, August 16th, Epm Live, Inc. sold 70,846 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $2,525,659.90.

On Thursday, August 9th, Epm Live, Inc. sold 45,601 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,668,996.60.

On Monday, August 13th, Epm Live, Inc. sold 55,101 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $2,001,268.32.

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. 2,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,788. Upland Software Inc has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $742.24 million, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.7% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 163,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

