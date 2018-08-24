UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “UPM-Kymmene Corporation is a global paper and forest products company. The Company is engaged in the production of paper, with an emphasis on the manufacture and sale of printing and writing papers. UPM is known as a modern and focused forest industry company. It consists of three Business Groups: Energy and Pulp, Paper, and Engineered Materials. The company’s main market areas are Europe and North America. UPM’s activities are centered in the European Union countries and North America, and Asia. The Company’s activities are based on close integration of raw materials, energy and production. Its vision is to be the front-runner in the new forest industry and to create value by offering competitive products and services to customers worldwide. “

Get UPM-Kymmene alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut UPM-Kymmene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

UPMKY opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.12.

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. UPM-Kymmene had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. analysts anticipate that UPM-Kymmene will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors and transportation industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.