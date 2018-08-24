Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 8.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 95.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A alerts:

UBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A news, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $86,686.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBA opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $903.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.