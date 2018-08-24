US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,089 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 17.3% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Netflix by 22.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total value of $25,088,832.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,672 shares in the company, valued at $25,088,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.57, for a total value of $294,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,274.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,801 shares of company stock valued at $152,521,649. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.73 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

