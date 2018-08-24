USG Co. (USG) Stake Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in USG were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USG by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,908 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of USG by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 745,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,133,000 after acquiring an additional 445,208 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USG by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of USG by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 507,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 367,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USG by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USG alerts:

USG stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. USG Co. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). USG had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. USG’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that USG Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USG news, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $620,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Macey sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $58,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,013.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,033 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,931. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of USG from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “$43.10” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of USG from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of USG and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of USG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.