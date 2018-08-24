VALEO/S (VLEEY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLEEY. HSBC lowered shares of VALEO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VALEO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VALEO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of VALEO/S stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 3,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

