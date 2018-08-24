ValueChain (VLC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

ValueChain (CURRENCY:VLC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. ValueChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ValueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ValueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ValueChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00265689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00151467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032081 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ValueChain

ValueChain’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ValueChain is valuechain.biz.

ValueChain Token Trading

ValueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ValueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ValueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ValueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

