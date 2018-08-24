ValuEngine Downgrades Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) to Buy

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 367,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,524. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.66.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.01. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $386,984.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $217,073.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $141,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,087 shares of company stock worth $1,785,094. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

