ValuEngine Downgrades EZCORP (EZPW) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EZCORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

EZCORP stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $615.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.45.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

