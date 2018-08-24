ValuEngine Lowers NutriSystem (NTRI) to Strong Sell

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRI traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. NutriSystem has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $60.80.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.07 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 7.94%. NutriSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NutriSystem will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other NutriSystem news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of NutriSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,695.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of NutriSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in NutriSystem by 1,160.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

