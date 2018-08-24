ValuEngine Lowers Zayo Group (ZAYO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAYO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zayo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.11.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.48. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.78 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Zayo Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $57,211.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $9,999,220.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,746,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,521 shares of company stock worth $11,375,143. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Zayo Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zayo Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Zayo Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Zayo Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Zayo Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

