ValuEngine Upgrades Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

PUBGY stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.82. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. It offers creative solutions, such as direct marketing, customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communication, events communication, and multicultural or ethnic communication services, as well as engages in the video production and broadcast business.

