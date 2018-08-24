Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Position Increased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 257,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 961,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 107.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $42.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

