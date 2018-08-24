Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,183,000 after buying an additional 464,926 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after buying an additional 62,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after buying an additional 52,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 261,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $89.58 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

