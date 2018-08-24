Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,323,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 669.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 957,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,654,000 after purchasing an additional 832,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 693,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,394.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 623,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 618,808 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 606,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,570,000 after purchasing an additional 149,982 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $140.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $140.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

