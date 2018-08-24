VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV) Stake Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,372 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 20,999.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV VONV opened at $110.32 on Friday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 52-week low of $98.28 and a 52-week high of $114.79.

