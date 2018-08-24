Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH) Shares Sold by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of BMV:VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 52-week low of $1,401.70 and a 52-week high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

