Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,069,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 498.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $59.90 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

