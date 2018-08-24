Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Varian Medical Systems worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 23.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 30,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $104,704.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $152,976.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,618 shares of company stock worth $420,550. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

VAR opened at $112.29 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $98.34 and a one year high of $130.29. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

