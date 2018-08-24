Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $90.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $27,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $951,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,188 shares of company stock worth $16,156,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 147.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.