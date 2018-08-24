VersaBank (VB) Director Buys C$54,960.00 in Stock

VersaBank (TSE:VB) Director Patrick George acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,960.00.

Patrick George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VersaBank alerts:

On Wednesday, July 25th, Patrick George acquired 3,900 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,910.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Patrick George acquired 1,900 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,034.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Patrick George acquired 2,400 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,368.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Patrick George acquired 1,100 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,502.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Patrick George acquired 100 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$682.00.

On Wednesday, July 4th, Patrick George acquired 2,800 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,928.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Patrick George purchased 600 shares of VersaBank stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,314.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Patrick George purchased 2,300 shares of VersaBank stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,537.00.

TSE VB traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$6.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,592. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$4.46 and a 12 month high of C$8.36.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.78 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company provides commercial lending services to selected niche markets in Canada. It also purchases loan and lease receivables from nonbank financial services companies, and also originates and services real estate development and commercial loans.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.