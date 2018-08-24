Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Position Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter worth $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter worth $197,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter worth $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $30.98 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.