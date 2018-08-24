Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in CDK Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 57.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 726,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after acquiring an additional 264,969 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 91.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

CDK opened at $61.25 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 235.59% and a net margin of 16.75%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

