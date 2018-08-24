Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,791 Shares of Avnet (AVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Avnet worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,792,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,470,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,421,000 after acquiring an additional 149,923 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2,956.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505,045 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Avnet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,693,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,587,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,157,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Avnet has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avnet in a report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

