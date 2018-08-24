Vince (VNCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.94

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 3074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 23.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vince by 58.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vince by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vince by 2,620.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

