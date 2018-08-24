Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 8,000 EQT Co. (EQT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 89.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 22.6% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in EQT by 30.2% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.47 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In other EQT news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.18 per share, with a total value of $204,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $476,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

