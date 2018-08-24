Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 9,900 Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $10,513,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000.

Shares of SYNH opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Syneos Health Inc has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 315.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $298,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

