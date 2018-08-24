Visa Inc (V) Position Reduced by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.8% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

NYSE:V opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $102.26 and a 12 month high of $143.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

