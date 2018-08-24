Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

“VCRA providers advanced communication systems to hospitals. More efficient communications among hospital workers help to reduce operating costs and allow hospitals to operate more efficiently. The company offers a compelling return on investment. Its growing footprint of hospitals will allow for more predictable expansion of sales and maintenance and support revenue. We do not believe that recent concerns regarding hospital admissions will have a material impact on longer-term hospital spending, recognizing that short-term trends could be less predictable.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $955.36 million, a PE ratio of -111.57 and a beta of -0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $93,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,549 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $278,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

