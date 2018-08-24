Vonage (VG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vonage (NYSE:VG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

VG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vonage to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Vonage stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,503. Vonage has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan Masarek sold 500,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $7,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,137 shares of company stock worth $22,093,065 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vonage by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,950,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,664 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,890,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Vonage by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 71,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vonage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

