Walmart Inc (WMT) Insider Sells $277,488.75 in Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $277,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,171.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WMT opened at $95.18 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $284.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Argus set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,543 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,168,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,608,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,957,000 after acquiring an additional 417,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $624,899,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

