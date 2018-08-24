WandX (WAND) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. WandX has a market capitalization of $600,211.00 and $726.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WandX token can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00269381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00148770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032608 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX was first traded on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co.

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

