Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,470,000 after acquiring an additional 265,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of WRE opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 5.72%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

