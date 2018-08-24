Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 22.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 264,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $8,589,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,784,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,046,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $203,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.07. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 14.80%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stephen Black sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

