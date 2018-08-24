Water Island Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 714,189 PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 714,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,465,000. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock accounts for 2.5% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 23.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 985.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 8.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 48,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 24.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock alerts:

NYSE PF opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $70.51.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. CL King cut shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF).

Receive News & Ratings for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.