Water Island Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 207,000 Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,000. Foundation Medicine makes up 1.5% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,721,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 126,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMI. BidaskClub cut Foundation Medicine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair cut Foundation Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of Foundation Medicine stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Foundation Medicine Inc has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $137.20.

In other Foundation Medicine news, Director Michael J. Pellini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,936,324.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roche Holdings Inc bought 16,221,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.00 per share, with a total value of $2,222,280,699.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

