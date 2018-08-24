WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 52.6% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 83,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Universal Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Ralph J. Palmieri sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $283,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,566.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,141 shares in the company, valued at $50,938,612.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,505 shares of company stock worth $5,710,647 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.25. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $209.79 million for the quarter.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

