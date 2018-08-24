WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Matthews International Corp (MATW)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,434,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Matthews International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $53.05 on Friday. Matthews International Corp has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $411.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.