WBI Investments Inc. Takes $5.66 Million Position in Watsco Inc (WSO)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,721 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Watsco by 17.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 47,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Watsco by 6.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Shares of WSO opened at $173.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.75. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $141.61 and a fifty-two week high of $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.84%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

