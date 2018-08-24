WBI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,767 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 128,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,690,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $18,033,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,281.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $1,940,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,247 shares of company stock valued at $30,839,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $58.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.