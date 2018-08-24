WeAreSatoshi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,313.00 (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One WeAreSatoshi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeAreSatoshi has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. WeAreSatoshi has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $29,313.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.02141875 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010358 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000601 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001886 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002719 BTC.

About WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi (CRYPTO:WSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 24,532,587 coins. The official website for WeAreSatoshi is wearesatoshi.net. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WeAreSatoshi Coin Trading

WeAreSatoshi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeAreSatoshi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeAreSatoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

